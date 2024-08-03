Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is making history at the Paris Olympics 2024. She is competing in the Women's 25m Pistol event, aiming for an unprecedented third individual medal. This achievement would make her the first Indian to win three individual medals in the same edition of the Olympics, a feat that would undoubtedly etch her name in the annals of Indian sports history.

However, the journey to the podium was not without its hurdles. Bhaker narrowly missed out on a medal in the Women's 25m Pistol event, finishing fourth. Despite this setback, her performance in the 2024 edition of the Olympics has been nothing short of remarkable. She finished second in the qualifying round, demonstrating her skill and determination. Her performance has been a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes in India, proving that with hard work and dedication, it is possible to compete with the best in the world.

While Bhaker was making waves in the shooting arena, other Indian athletes were also making their mark in various events. In archery, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari were vying for a spot in the semifinals of the Women's Individual rounds. Deepika Kumari, a seasoned archer, was set to face Germany's Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 Elimination Round. Bhajan Kaur, on the other hand, was scheduled to compete against Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa. Both archers were hoping to advance to the next stage and bring glory to the nation.

In boxing, Nishant Dev was preparing to step into the ring for the Men's 71kg quarterfinal against Mexico's Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez. The match was expected to be a thrilling encounter, with both boxers aiming to secure a spot in the semifinals.

The Indian contingent also had representation in sailing and shooting. Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan were set to compete in the next two races in the women's and women's Dinghy. In shooting, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan were aiming for the first day of the qualification round in Women's Skeet. Anat Jeet Singh Naruka, a male shotgun exponent, was also hoping to qualify for the final.

However, the Olympics is not just about victories and medals. It is also about sportsmanship and fair play. This was evident in the boxing event involving Italy's Angela Carini. After her bout against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, Carini offered an apology to Khelif. The details of the controversy are not clear, but Carini's gesture demonstrates the spirit of sportsmanship that is at the heart of the Olympic Games.

The Paris Olympics 2024 has been a rollercoaster ride for the Indian contingent. From Manu Bhaker's historic medal hunt to the thrilling performances of other athletes, the Games have been a showcase of India's sporting prowess. As the events continue to unfold, the nation watches with bated breath, cheering for its athletes and hoping for more moments of glory.

The Paris Olympics 2024 has been a testament to the determination, skill, and spirit of Indian athletes. Despite the challenges and setbacks, they have persevered, demonstrating their mettle on the global stage. Their performances have not only brought glory to the nation but have also inspired countless others to pursue their dreams. As the Games continue, we look forward to more such inspiring performances from our athletes.