Panic ensued at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar when a rumor about a broken electric wire led to a stampede, resulting in the deaths of six people and injuring many others. The incident occurred on the temple's stairs, where thousands of devotees had gathered to celebrate the holy month of Shravan. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Parmendra Singh Dobal explained that the rumor of an electric current caused people to flee in fear, leading to a chaotic rush.

"We found through photos and videos that someone spread the rumor of electric wire breaking, while looking at the injured or the dead, we did not get any such indication," stated District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, highlighting the lack of evidence supporting the rumor.

The Police Control Room received the report around 9 am, prompting immediate action from law enforcement and emergency services. The State Disaster Response Force and a fire team were dispatched to conduct relief and rescue operations. SSP Dobal confirmed that the situation at the temple is now under control, with police collecting forensic evidence to aid in the investigation. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and assured the public that relief and rescue efforts were ongoing. "I am constantly in touch with the local administration regarding this matter and continuous monitoring of the situation is being done," he said.

The Mansa Devi Temple, a significant pilgrimage site for Hindu devotees, attracts thousands of visitors daily, especially during the holy month of Shravan. The temple is accessible by cable car or foot, and the influx of pilgrims often overwhelms local infrastructure and security measures. This incident highlights the dangers of misinformation, as a simple unverified rumor led to a panic that proved fatal. Following the tragedy, the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) conducted an inspection of all electrical panels and power lines at the temple. The inspection revealed no leakage of electric current, and UPCL issued a clarification stating, "During the inspection conducted by our personnel at Mansa Devi temple premises, the leakage of electric current was found to be zero. Also, the Low Tension lines carrying power there, are completely insulated with no bare conductors in use."

EDC Superintending Engineer Pradeep Kumar commented on the rumors, stating, "An unfortunate incident happened at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. We got news that it might have happened due to electric current, our team reached the site, we normally do testing every 15 days, our system is very secured, there are no naked wires, the wires are insulated here. There is no report of electrocution. We thoroughly checked our system, there is nothing like that." The tragic event at Mansa Devi Temple is not an isolated incident. Stampedes at religious gatherings are not uncommon in India, where massive groups often congregate at temples or pilgrimage sites. In 2025 alone, over 50 people have lost their lives in similar incidents at religious sites, railway stations, and public events.

Earlier this year, a stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in the Tirumala Hills resulted in the deaths of at least six devotees. Another stampede during the Maha Kumbh at the Sangam area claimed 30 lives, while a tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station left 18 dead. The recurring nature of these incidents underscores the need for improved crowd management and communication strategies at large gatherings. Authorities may consider deploying more loudspeakers, real-time communication tools, and public awareness drives to prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure the safety of attendees.

In response to the Mansa Devi Temple incident, an emergency helpline and control room have been established to assist with inquiries and provide medical updates to relatives. By afternoon, the crowd at the temple had started to thin out, with many pilgrims being diverted to other routes. The ropeway remained operational but was subjected to strict monitoring to prevent further chaos. The incident has drawn national attention, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their condolences to the families of the victims.