Months after the whole controversy over Prabhas starrer Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir has revealed that he had left India briefly after the controversy. In a new interview, Manoj revealed that he had started getting threats and negative messages and thus his family decided it was best for him to spend some time away from the country.

Manoj identifies his mistake

The Adipurush writer has said that the biggest mistake he did was to keep defending and trying to justify his mistakes after the controversy erupted. He also added that when they were making the film or writing it, there was no intention of hurting any segment or community. He also added that now when he looks back, he understands that his biggest mistake was to defend his mistake when people were furious.

Asks for a second chance

Manoj also pleaded with people that because of one mistake, his past work should not be overlooked. Such was the uproar and outrage over the dialogues in Adipurush that the makers eventually had to change the dialogues. "I accept that people's emotions have been hurt by 'Adipurush'. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apology. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation," Manoj had apologised in Hindi on social media.

Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush was based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and starred Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.