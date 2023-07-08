Ever since the first teaser of Om Raut's Adipurush was released, it faced backlash from the audience for its shoddy VFX, CGI. After the movie was released, the filmmaker and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir was slammed brutally for its cringe dialogue.

However, Manoj Muntashir in every other interview of his tried to defend himself rather than accept his mistakes. The audience couldn't take the ill portrayal of Ramayana and slammed the makers for showing Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman mouthing dialogues that God might never speak, after the hue and cry over cringe dialogues and the choice of words and diction used the moviegoers were left enraged with the maker's way of showing an epic like Ramayana.

In Nepal, the film was banned over its dialogue referring to Sita as India's daughter.

Within a week of its release, the makers also changed the dialogues still the film failed to please the makers, Days after defending the dialogues of the movie, writer Manoj Muntashir finally issued an apology. Days after saying, Lord Hanuman is not God, he said Bajrangbali is God.

When Manoj said Lord Hanuman isn't God

In an interview with AajTak, Manoj said, "Woh (Bajrangbali) Shri Ram ki tarah baat nahi karte. Bajrangbali daarshanik baatein nahi kartein. Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya baad mein kyuki unki bhakti mein wo power tha (He doesn't talk like Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman doesn't talk in a philosophical manner. Lord Hanuman is not God but a devotee. We made him God later because his devotion had that power)."

Earlier, when Manoj Muntashir addressed Lord Hanuman's dialogue in an interview with Republic World, he defended it by saying that it was not an error from his side and continued, "A very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing (that) if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can't speak the language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a division." Previously, he had also supported the movie by saying, "humne Ramayan nahi banaye hai."

Manoj apologises with folded hands

Manoj Tweeted, "I accept that people's emotions have been hurt by 'Adipurush'. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apology. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation. #Adipurush."

However, netizens were not pleased or ready the take the apology.

A user wrote, "You really should have thought of all this before the film was released. The Ramayana is a key epic of our Sanatana faith and has been recited and memorized by generation upon generation. There are already so many works on Ramayana in the media like Ramanand Sagar Ji's Ramayan and Yugo Sako's animated Ramayana movie. They are loved so much because they never deviated from the actual story. Yet you decided to make this a mass masala movie for getting money from the big screen. You have to realise that Ramayana can't be made into a masala movie by changing its story, and your excuse that you wanted to make it relatable for the new generation is just nonsense. The Ramayana is already relatable to every human being just the way it is. Jai Shree Ram! "

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

Dialogue fiasco

The dialogues that didn't go down with moviegoers were changed.

For instance, the line "Tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been modified to "Tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main." (You don't know who I am ).

Similarly, "Kapda tere baap ka... toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been transformed into "Kapda teri Lanka ka... toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka." (The cloth is from Lanka and it will burn your Lanka).

The line "Unki Lanka laga denge" has been replaced with "Unki Lanka mein aag laga denge." (We will burn your Lanka).

Lastly, the dialogue "Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar dia" has been altered to "Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt kar dia". (One of my baby snakes killed your sheshnag.

Despite changing the dialogues fans were not happy,

While sharing the footage of the "Kapda" dialogue, one user wrote, "The dialogue has been changed but it's now Chhapri Pro Max Ultra. Pehle baat hanuman ji, tu tadak wali bhasha me baat he nhi krte the...Aadipurush pehle v ghatyia tha abhi v ghatyia he hai change ke babjood... (Hanuman-ji would never speak in such disrespectful language. Adipurush still remains poor in standard despite the changes),"

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil in June, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).