Legendary actor Manoj Kumar's death has left a huge void in the industry. Popularly known as 'Bharat Kumar', Manoj Kumar passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. He was admitted in Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital since Feb 21 as he was battling cirrhosis. However, despite the treatments, his condition kept deteriorating. The rare gem of the Hindi film industry passed away in the wee hours of April 4, 2025.

From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar to Aamir Khan, several celebs have penned down their emotional condolence messages for the departed soul. One of Manoj Kumar's closest friends and peers, Dharmendra paid a visit to the actor's home today. Dharmendra looked emotional as he reached Manoj Kumar's residence to pay his last respects.

Celebs pay their respects

With folded hands and emotional eyes, the He-Man said, "Hamare bachpan ka sathi tha. I will miss him." The two had worked together in the 1962 film 'Shaadi.' Prem Chopra also paid a visit to the actor's home to see him for the last time. The two have worked together in films like 'Purab Aur Paschim', 'Upkar', 'Kranti', 'Shaheed' and many more.

Prem Chopra also expressed his grief and sorrow over Manoj Kumar's passing. Raveena Tandon was also seen visiting the actor's home to pay her respects. The 90s actress referred to Manoj Kumar as a 'father figure' in her life. She added that he was always encouraging and supportive of her.

Tandon also placed three of the things given to her by the veteran actor on his deathbed—a Rudraksha mala of Mahakal, Sai Baba's vibhuti, and an Indian flag.

Manoj Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, revealed that even though his condition kept getting worse, he passed onto his heavenly abode without any pain. "He peacefully breathed his last by God's grace and Sai Baba's blessings," he said.

The last rites of the actor would take place on April 5.