Manoj Kumar breathed his last on April 4, 2025. The veteran actor, aged 87, was battling health issues and was admitted in Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where he breathed his last. Popularly known as "Bharat Kumar", the legendary artist breathed his last in the wee hours of the morning. The cause of his death is said to be a severe heart attack.

As per reports, he had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis for a few months now. He was reportedly admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025. However, his health kept deteriorating. PM Modi took to social media to share a vintage picture of him with the actor from their younger days.

PM Modi mourns the loss

PM Modi wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Akshay Kumar pays tribute

I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/sr8U4Wkqgq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 4, 2025

Ashoke Pandit expresses grief

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was one of the first ones to share the news. He told ANI, "Sad to inform you all that legendary Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner, our inspiration, doyen of Indian film industry, Shri Manoj Kumarji is no more. He breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri, after not being well for a very, very long time. It's a great loss to the industry, Manojji will really miss you."

He added, "We all kept on meeting him quite occasionally. He was always full of life, he was always happy, and the entire industry will miss him. A great soul like him, a great maker like him, will never be there in our industry. Goodbye Manojji, goodbye."