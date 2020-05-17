After the sudden demise of Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki actor Sahin Kumar due to cardiac arrest, another TV actor Manmeet Grewal passed away on May 15 late night. Manmeet allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his apartment. The actor was a part of SAB TV's Aadat Se Majboor.

While police has been investigating the case, his close friend and actor Manjit Singh has opened up about their last conversation and what might have led Manmeet to take the extreme step.

Talking to SpotboyE, Manjit said: "He (Manmeet) was like family to me. Ever since he was in Mumbai, we have worked together in almost my all the projects. We were extremely close to each other, he used to share all his problems with me. I reside in Goregaon (West) and he used to stay in Kharghar. Due to the lockdown, obviously we couldn't meet but yes, we spoke to each other last evening around 5."

Possible reason for committing suicide:

When asked if he felt Manmeet was disturbed, the actor said: "Not exactly. But yes, he was in stress because of work as one of our web series which we were making for Amazon came to halt due to lockdown. We had done casting for it. And few of his Ad commercials which were in pipeline got cancelled due to this pandemic crisis. So, he was facing financial problems and was depressed."

Nobody came to help bring down the body:

Manjit said that he got a call from Manmeet's wife around 11 pm and by the time he reached the apartment around 1:30 am, the police was investigating the procedure.

Narrating how nobody came forward to help get the body down as they feared he was suffering from coronavirus, Manmeet said: "He was very normal that evening, went to his room and locked it from inside. That time his wife was in kitchen making food. When she heard the noise of a chair, she rushed to the bedroom and held him. She screamed a lot for the help and neighbours did come hearing the noise but no one came forward to help or get him down. He had hung himself with a duppata but no one was ready to touch him or cut the dupatta, fearing he was suffering from Corona. Inspite of telling that he is not infected with it, no one came ahead. In fact, everyone was busy making videos. Then a peon came and he cut the duppata and took him down. And almost after two and half hours, the ambulance came to take his body."