Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya have been asked to home quarantine after their cook was tested positive for Coronavirus. The couple panicked a bit initially when they learned that the cook had contracted the virus. The cook was then immediately taken to the hospital.

Shedding some light on the incident, Rahul told TOI that he along with his wife had been under home quarantine since May 9 and were worried that they might also test positive.

"Natalya and I initially panicked a bit, when her cook tested positive and was taken to the hospital. We are now waiting for him to return home after getting well. We were worried that we would also test positive. However, in the last few days, I have realised that one should not become a victim of fear even before being tested or treated for the disease," Rahul said.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's case

A few days ago, it was reported that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cook had tested positive of Coronavirus. Her building was sealed by health officials and it continues to remain shut until further notice.

However, Devoleena had clarified to International Business Times in an interview that her building was sealed after a few people living in her society were tested positive and not after her cook was tested positive.

"Yes, my building got sealed but that was not after my cook got tested positive but it happened because some people from other families in the complex got tested positive. My cook used to work for them too. So he was asked to get quarantined," Devoleena had told IBTimes.