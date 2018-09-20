Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan (Manmarziyaan) had witnessed steady growth in its box office collection over the weekend, but the film's performance drastically slowed down with the start of the weekdays, and the scenario remained same on day 6 as well.

Manmarziyan, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, has had a slow start with an earning of Rs 3.53 crore at the Indian box office on opening day. As expected, the film's business jumped up over the weekend, making a collection of Rs 5.11 crore and Rs 5.70 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

However, the earning suffered a big fall from Monday onwards. Manmarziyan had collected Rs 2.10 crore on its fourth day, taking its collection to Rs 16.43 crore at the domestic market.

After a poor performance on Tuesday, Manmarziyan failed to change the situation as far as box office collection is concerned. According to current trends, the movie collected Rs 1.80 crore on its day 6, taking its earning to over Rs 20 crore.

Despite receiving extremely positive reviews from critics and audience, Manmarziyan failed to make an impact at the commercial circuits. The film's business is likely to suffer further as Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu will be released this Friday.

Manmarziyan is a love triangle with some excellent performances by the three stars. Although this is the first time that Kashyap directed a love story, he impressed his audience with the film.