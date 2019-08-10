Manmadhudu 2, starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh, opened to a good response and made decent collections at the worldwide box office on the first day. It has already beaten Raju Gari Gadhi 2's record.

The film is a sequel to the 2002 cult classic movie Manmadhudu. Its promos impressed the viewers and raised their expectations. The hype surrounding the movie not only helped the makers sell its theatrical rights for high prices but also the movie to register decent advance booking.

The Rahul Ravindran-directorial started on a good note in the early morning shows on Friday, with its business improving in the later shows. Several cinema halls witnessed 100 percent occupancy on the opening day. Manmadhudu 2 has collected Rs 9 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It has earned Rs 5.10 crore for its global distributors.

Manmadhudu 2 has shattered the opening day record of Nagarjuna's previous film Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which minted Rs 8.40 crore gross in the global market. But it has failed to smash Devadas's record, which earned Rs 12 crore gross on its opening day.

Manmadhudu 2 has garnered mixed opinions, which is likely to take a toll on its collection in the following days. On top of it, the movie would clash with Sampoornesh Babu's Kobbari Matta from Saturday because of which it is likely to suffer a minor setback.

Here are the area-wise earnings and distribution rights' prices of Manmadhudu 2. These numbers are based on various sources and may not match with actual figures released by the makers or distributors. All the figures are in INR crore.