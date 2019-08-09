Director Rahul Ravindran's Telugu movie Manmadhudu 2 (Manmathudu 2) starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh, has received positive review and good rating from the audience.

Manmadhudu 2 is a romantic comedy film. Rahul Ravindran has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and P Kiran under the banners Annapurna Studios, Anandi Art Creations and Viacom18 Motion Pictures and directed by Rahul Ravindran.

Manmadhudu 2 movie story: The film is an official remake of a French movie I Do (2006) of Alain Chabat and its title is inspired from Nagarjuna's 2002 movie Manmadhudu. It is a fun story of a 40-year-old playboy (Akkineni Naganjuna), who does not fall in love, but only makes love. The movie is about his encounter with a young girl (Rakul Preet Singh).

Performance: As casanova, Nagarjuna Akkineni looks young and his brilliant performance is the highlight of Manmadhudu 2. Rakul Preet Singh has done a good job and her glamour and chemistry with Nag are among the attractions of the film. Nassar, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Jhansi, Devadarshini and Nishanthi have also delivered their best, say the audience.

Manmadhudu 2 movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response:

Mohaneesh @comrade_45

Watched #Manmadhudu2 Whole theatre erupted for the comedy sequences...@23_rahulr Anna ???????? Hitt antheyyy @Rakulpreet Performance iragadeesindi...@vennelakishore Kakha comedy timing ???? Review: 3.5/5 King is back

Sandeep Gundapu @SandyLovesChay

Just watched #Manmadhudu2 . King @iamnagarjuna Garu is d cynosure. Comedy , Emotions, Songs, Story ???????????????????? @Rakulpreet Ji at her best. @vennelakishore is hilarious. especially King n Vennela Kishore scenes needs special mention. ???? is rocking.Bro @23_rahulr u r here 2 stay ????????

M2&????mama @Cyborgreddy

Pakka fix ayipondi @iamnagarjuna is coming up with a winner. Movie will get its reach with word of mouth so don't worry. Story is very interesting and fresh, comedy super ga work ayindi, nag energy levels peaks after a very very long time. #Manmadhudu2 #Manmadhudu2OnAugust9th

Varun Kilaru @varunkilaru

#Manmadhudu2 - A passable entertainer that banks on a couple of hilarious comedy scenes,a brilliant Rakul and the ever dependable Kishore. Rahul, who wrote such an organic screenplay for his first film, misses the mark this time. Final word: Nowhere near the ever green classic!

Ravi @Shatagni