Manju Warrier, widely touted to be the lady Superstar of Mollywood, is known for her philanthropic efforts and has always found time to take care of the brutally suppressed and oppressed people in the society. A few hours back, Manju Warrier had posted some photos on Facebook from the fourth edition closing ceremony of 'Kerala Can', an initiative organised by Manorama News to give support to cancer victims in the state.

It should be noted that Manju Warrier is the brand ambassador of the 'Kerala Can' program and her noble efforts are receiving positive responses from every corner. However, a section of social media users do not seem to be convinced and they are intentionally attacking Manju Warrier on her Facebook page stating that the actress is doing these philanthropic works just for the sake of publicity.

Some people are trolling Manju Warrier by posting her iconic dialogue from the movie Odiyan, 'Manikya, shall I serve you some rice soup'. A section of social media users argues that Manju Warrier is doing these efforts just for financial gains.

This is not the first time that Manju Warrier is getting trolled on social media for unknown and illogical reasons. Despite her fantabulous performance in the movie 'Odiyan', several people claimed that Manju Warrier is literally an overrated actress in Mollywood. Some social media users even went a step ahead and blamed Manju Warrier for the failure of 'Odiyan' at the box-office.

Manju faced a similar attack on social media when she shared the first look poster of her new Tamil movie 'Asuran' with Kollywood Superstar Dhanush. The poster featured Dhanush and Manju Warrier posing together as a traditional Tamil couple.

Soon after the release of the movie's poster, many social media users had claimed that Manju Warrier is an actress who has already lost her Midas touch. Some users commented that Manju Warrier is actually a 'Junior Mandrake', a fictional statue popular in Kerala that is capable of bringing bad luck to people associated with it.