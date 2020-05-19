Manju Warrier, the lady Superstar in Mollywood is known for her raw portrayal of characters on screen. Now, the actress has shared a video on Facebook, and it shows her playing Veena in the most elegant manner.

Manju Warrier: The multi-talented starlet

Manju Warrier is making use of the coronavirus lockdown period to tone her skills, and recently, she had shared several videos on social media platforms that feature her practicing classical dance. Now, her new video, where the actress can be seen playing veena proves she is a multi-talented person who is capable of handling musical instruments too.

The video uploaded by Manju Warrier is now receiving positive reviews from her fans, and they are lauding the actress for her sincere efforts to learn different forms of arts whenever she gets time.

"Bettering yourself by opening all the channels of your soul. Bless you, beautiful being and beautiful soul," commented Gita Palathinkal, a Facebook user.

"Practice practice practice until u become perfect... love you so much," commented Aniija S Santha, another Facebooker.

Manju Warrier's upcoming releases

Manju Warrier is currently awaiting the release of her new movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan. The film has Mohanlal in the lead role, and it is touted to be the most expensive movie ever made in Malayalam. The film was originally scheduled to be released on March 26, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, makers have postponed its theatrical release.

Another movie of Manju Warrier that is gearing up for its theatrical release is Jack and Jill, directed by Santhosh Shivan. The film is expected to be a high-voltage thriller, and it also features Kalidas Jayaram in another prominent role. Jack and Jill marks the comeback of Santhosh Shivan in Mollywood after seven years. The release date of this movie is expected to be unveiled soon.