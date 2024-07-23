Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema and her daughter have started following each other on Instagram.

Meenakshy has been living with her father Dileep since the star couple divorced in 2014.

As a result, there have been no public sightings of Meenakshi with Manju Warrier, as she often accompanies her father while attending events. Recently, Meenakshi also attended the audio launch event of Dileep's latest movie Pavi Caretaker.

Meenakshy completed MBBS

Recently, Dileep confirmed that Meenakshy has successfully passed her MBBS degree in Chennai.

"Thank God. A dream has come true. My daughter Meenakshy has become a doctor. Love and respect to her," posted Dileep on his social media page.

Dileep's close friend Nadirshah also celebrated the moment, and called Meenakshy "daughter doctor."

Manju Warrier: Upcoming movies

Since her comeback to the film industry in 2014, Manju Warrier has enacted several memorable roles in movies like How Old Are You, Vettah, C/O Saira Banu, Villain, and Lucifer.

Meanwhile, in 2019, she made her Tamil debut in the movie Asuran which had Dhanush in the lead role. Upon release, the film became a huge hit, and audiences praised Manju Warrier for her impeccable portrayal of the character named Pachaiyammal.

Manju Warrier is currently awaiting the release of her new movie Empuraan, a sequel to Lucifer. The film is being directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and it will feature Mohanlal portraying the iconic role of Stephen Nedumpally.

Murali Gopi has penned the script of the movie, and the film is expected to be a high voltage political thriller. Produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, the film will be released in 2025.

Manju Warrier is also playing a crucial role in the movie Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, while the supporting star cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.