Kerala police arrested filmmaker Sanal Kumar based on actress Manju Warrier's complaint about alleged harassment and stalking. The actress in her complaint stated that the director has been harassing her constantly by expressing his love for her. Manju plays the lead role in Sanal's Kayyattam. The film narrates the story of a middle-aged woman who goes on a trek to the Himalayas and discovers the meaning of life.

According to her complaint, the problem began when Sanal proposed during the filming of Kayyattam, which she immediately refused. But he started allegedly harassing her with numerous phone calls and messages. He often sent declaration messages through emails and social media posts, she alleged. Despite multiple warnings, Sanal allegedly continued his harassment, she stated in her complaint.

Recently, in a Facebook post, the filmmaker stated that the actress's life is under threat as she is held hostage by certain powerful people in the cinema. He also stated that her life is under threat as she testified in the actress assault case involving Dileep.

In another post, he stated, "It has been four days since I posted on social media that the life of famous Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is in danger and she is in the custody of some people with vested interests. I posted the names of her managers Bineesh Chandran and Binu Nair and the reasons why I believe she is in detention. But so far neither Manju Warrier nor anyone else concerned has responded. Manju Warrier's silence reinforces my suspicion. Yesterday I sent an email to @wcc_cinema wcc, organization working for gender equality in Malayalam cinema. They, too, remain silent on the matter. When I say this on social media today, many people try to see this very serious issue as a joke. It is frightening that the mainstream media in Kerala is trying to pretend that it has not seen this issue. Since the issue I have raised is about the life and liberty of a nationally acclaimed film actress, I would like the national media to take this issue seriously."

In another post, he stated that he has sent a letter to the President of India and Chief Justice addressing various social issues starting from the death of Shalu to Manju Warrier's case.