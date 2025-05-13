Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are among the biggest reality stars in the world who have gone on to become business moguls as well. The Kardashian sisters have always given the world some serious fashion goals and have fans all across the globe. In 2024, when Kim and Khloe visited India for the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The reality stars received a warm welcome, and their Indian fans were thrilled to see them sport Indian attire custom-made for them by ace couturier Manish Malhotra.

Manish was someone who worked tirelessly behind the conceptualisation of the Ambani wedding to make it as dream-like as it was. He was also the person behind crafting stunning outfits for global sensations Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Malhotra designed outfits for them that were reflective of their personalities and also stood as a testament to impeccable Indian craftsmanship. In a recent interview with Haroon Rashid for BBC Asian Network, the designer opened up about what it was like working with the reality stars.

He said, "My god, they were fantastic! They were so professional. They landed and came straight to the fittings. They were so involved in what they were wearing and concerned about the fit. I actually love people who are serious about what they're wearing because I'm so attached to clothes."

Manish further elaborated on how both Kim and Khloe took the time to express their gratitude to the designer for his work. He said that both sisters had personally messaged him after they landed back in the United States of America.

The designer mentioned, "It was a great experience working with them. Really wonderful of them to text me once they landed back in America to say 'thank you, it was wonderful'. I thought it was great." While two of Khloe's outfits were designed by Manish, Kim wore one outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani and another from Manish's own label.

Manish Malhotra also recently made his big Met Gala debut this year and received a lot of love and appreciation for his attire. The other Indian celebrities who made their debut at the fashion extravaganza this year were Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.