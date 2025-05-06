Kiara Advani, ever since she stepped into Bollywood, has received praises as well as criticisms for her sartorial choices over the years. There have been times when people have called her over-the-top, and several other times, people have found her look extremely underwhelming. However, for her Met Gala debut, the actress made sure she pulled all the right stops and created an iconic look that people would remember for quite some time. Kiara wanted to stand out in the crowd, and designer Gaurav Gupta and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania helped her do just that.

The soon-to-be mom stole the spotlight and made heads turn as she walked up the steps of the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Kiara was an absolute vision, and one has to give it up for her to be so confident and comfortable flaunting her baby bump and embracing her body in front of the world. She radiated joy and love, yet at the same time, her outfit screamed of feminine power.

For her big Met Gala debut, Kiara opted to collaborate with celebrated Indian designer, Gaurav Gupta, who has styled several Hollywood celebrities in the past- hence, in many ways, he knew what would work for this fashion extravaganza.

In an exclusive video shared by the anonymous online fashion commentator Diet Sabya, Gupta mentioned "and everything has changed in the last three days. Oh my god, we have had so many panic moments" in between which Anaita chimed in and said "the colour of the dress, the breastplate, everything" and Gaurav added to it by mentioning "so it's all happened in the last three-four days, but it's been in the making for a month."

Both Kiara and Gupta in the video mention that they took American fashion journalist, André Leon Tally, as the inspiration for this outfit. Kiara wore a black gown with a gold breastplate which, if noticed carefully, had a gold long chain reaching to a golden hard on the side of her waist-signifying an umbilical cord- a gesture so personalised and extremely thoughtful. The long white cape, which served as the trail of the outfit, mentioned "brave hearts," and altogether, Kiara carried it perfectly well.

Kiara went minimalistic on the hair and makeup and allowed her outfit to take centre stage as it rightly deserved. The ear cuffs and the finger rings were just the perfect addition to the already amazing ensemble. What must be lauded is the attention to detail that this outfit thrived upon. From the sleeves the stripes on the cape, everything was perfection!

Netizens were extremely impressed with Kiara. In the comment section of the video shared by Diet Sabya, internet users complimented her for her spectacular Met Gala debut.

One wrote, "OH MAH LAWD. THE THOUGHT, THE RESEARCH, THE MOTHER, THE BABYYY. ICONIC", while another mentioned, "I love how much thoughtfulness went into this." An Instagram user commented, "Who would have thought that a pregnant Kiara will create the pop culture moment for Bollywood at MET?" soon after which a comment read, "The MET Gala is Kiara's Maternity Photoshoot? LOOOVEE!"

While Shah Rukh Khan's look failed to impress fashion enthusiasts, Kiara's look has become the talk of the town. The actress was right on theme, which for this year was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which has been inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion.