Ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a cozy and quiet Diwali party this year. And seen in attendance were his regulars – Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

But, the chief attraction of the party remained Rekha, who oozed glamour and sass as she reached Manish's residence. All the women were dressed impeccably in white and looked flawless. Rekha was seen in her trademark white kanjeevaram saree and posed with Manish Malhotra too.

Manish Malhotra shared a picture with the girl gang and wrote, "Dinner at home with these gorgeous girls Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor." Sara also took to her Instagram and thanked Malhotra for hosting the dinner.

"Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual," she wrote. Manish Malhotra also shared a picture with Rekha and wrote, "Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite one and only Rekha."

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are the latest best friends in town. The two recently took a trip to Kedarnath and were seen worshipping, chilling and having a great time during their stay. Manish Malhotra shared an incredible bond with Janhvi Kapoor's mother, the late Sridevi. Sridevi was known for being Manish Malhotra's muse and the two shared a great friendship. Manish was also heartbroken upon her demise.

Manish's love for Sridevi

"This is the first time I've lost someone so close, and it feels surreal. I'd known her for 28 years. We were at a wedding together and then, out of nowhere, her sister Srilatha was handing me a silk sari for her funeral. I spoke to her the night she passed away. We talked about everything under the sun, from Janhvi's film, how beautiful Khushi looked at the wedding to even what she had eaten earlier that day. Even now, so many days later, I still expect my phone to ring, and to hear her discuss an outfit or a project which we can work on together," he told a magazine.