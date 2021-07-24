Asianet and Banijay Group has apparently completed the filming of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, and according to the latest updates, it has been learned that Manikuttan has won the prestigious title this year. The Mollywood actor has been the most popular contestant inside the house since the beginning of the show, and his triumph in the show was expected.

Sai Vishnu ended up as runner up

It was on May 19 that authorities in Chennai sealed the shooting sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 erected at EVP Film City for allegedly violating Covid protocols. The show had already completed 97 days during the time of its cancelation, and the organizers decided to conduct a grand finale to determine the winners.

A seven-day window was opened for audiences to cast their votes. During this period, almost all contestants appeared on social media platforms and requested votes.

According to unofficial sources, Sai Vishnu has been selected as the runner-up of the show, while Dimpal was named the second runner-up.

Manikuttan: A win that was expected

Manikuttan captured a million hearts after appearing in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 with his down-to-earth attitude. The actor literally excelled in weekly tasks, and it helped him to elevate his fan power.

At one point in time, Manikuttan exited from the Bigg Boss Malayalam house citing personal issues with Surya. However, he returned after some days. In the meantime, Manikuttan also developed a strong bonding with Dimpal Bhal, and their friendship is widely considered the most cutest bonding Bigg Boss Malayalam house has ever witnessed. During his days in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, Manikuttan had fought several times with Kidilam Firoz and Ramzan Mohammed.

Asianet will soon finalize the date on which the grand finale of the season will be telecasted.