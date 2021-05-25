It was around a few days back that authorities in Tamil Nadu sealed the shooting sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 in EVP Film City, Chennai for violating Covid protocols. According to the latest updates, contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam have been now moved to Kerala. Amid speculations and rumors, Asianet and Banijay Group have made it clear that the finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be conducted soon, and the winners will be determined as per the voting from audiences.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 misleading audiences

The primary concept of the Bigg Boss Malayalam reality show is very simple. The show aims to find the winner who succeeds in both mental and physical games in an isolated home for a period of 100 days. However, the third edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam was ended abruptly on the 96th day, and it happened when the housemates were busy playing the 'Ticket to Finale' task.

As Bigg Boss Malayalam ended without the completion of 100 days with eight contestants remaining in the house, it is clearly spoiling the show's authenticity. Moreover, contestants including Manikuttan and Remya Panicker had once exited the house and have made the comeback, which clearly hints at the fact that they came to know what is happening outside.

Dimpal Bhal, during the show, had left for her house following her father's demise. After completing several days in her home, the contestant returned to the show, and many people consider it a violation of the game's rules and policies.

PR work and unhealthy social media campaigns

Social media armies and campaigns are not new in Bigg Boss. However, this time, social media campaigns headed by PR groups have spoiled the authenticity of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Most of the contestants have entered the Bigg Boss house after setting up PR agencies for their campaigns. As the show has been ended abruptly without the completion of 100 days, the winner will be most probably the contestant who has set up the most brilliant PR agency for the online campaign.