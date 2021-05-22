It was on the 95th day of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 that authorities in Tamil Nadu sealed the shooting sets for violating existing Covid rules in the state. The reality show organizers had continued shooting even after six of its crew members tested positive for coronavirus. After the temporary suspension of the show, the channel in which Bigg Boss Malayalam was shown informed that the reality show will be resumed once the Covid situation improves. However, according to the latest updates, it has been learned that the organizers have decided to close the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house forever.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house closed forever

Even though no official confirmation has been made yet, close sources to Bigg Boss Malayalam show told IB Times, India edition that the show is likely to be wrapped up forever without the completion of the grand finale.

"The chances of resuming the show are very unlikely, at least in this point of time. The contestants are safe now in a hotel. An official confirmation regarding the fate of the show is expected to be made in the coming days," said the source.

In the meantime, the show organizers are apparently trying to shift the contestants in Chennai to their Kerala homes. As the contestants have already exited the Bigg Boss house, there is no point in continuing the show, as Bigg Boss Malayalam is a program aimed at finding the winner who stays inside an isolated house for 100 days.

Bigg Boss Malayalam bad luck continues

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was also ended abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak. A few days back, Mohanlal, the host of the show had hinted that the show organizers are trying to extend the program by a couple of weeks. However, things took an unexpected turn when the Covid situation in the country worsened, and a lockdown was imposed in Tamil Nadu.

The cancelation of Bigg Boss Malayalam came at a time when the contestants inside the house were busy playing the Ticket to Finale task. As the show gets canceled forever, the final eight contestants who remained in the house were Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal, Anoop Krishnan, Kidilam Firoz, Sai Vishnu, Rithu Manthra, Noby Marcose, and Ramzan Mohammed.