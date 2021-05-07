The ongoing week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 was totally uneventful, and the show, over the past four days literally failed to impress the audiences. The weekly task that revolved around a criminal investigation was boring, and apart from Manikuttan, no contestant succeeded in grabbing the eyeballs of the viewers. As the weekend episode is just hours away, fresh reports indicate that Remya Panicker will go out of the house this week.

Remya Panicker out of the Bigg Boss Malayalam house

According to the recent voting trends, the most likely contestant to go out of the house is Remya Panicker. Even though Remya Panicker was very active in weekly tasks, the actress has not succeeded in racking up the necessary votes to stay inside the house.

As Remya Panicker will get evicted this week, Soorya Menon, one of the most hated contestants this year will likely stay inside the house. Even though netizens are urging Asianet and Banijay Group to evict Soorya Menon from the house, she is apparently getting votes from nowhere which is helping her to stay safe in the elimination process. As always, Manikuttan and Sai Vishnu were the contestants who grabbed the maximum number of votes this week.

Dimpal Bhal to return?

Several online news portals and social media profiles have now started predicting that Dimpal Bhal will soon return to the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. Even though no official confirmation has been made yet, they strongly believe that Dimpal Bhal's return is imminent.

It was on last week that Dimpal Bhal quit the show following her father's death. During the weekend episode last week, Mohanlal also revealed that Dimpal will not return to the Bigg Boss Malayalam house.

In Dimpal's absence, the most likely contestants who will reach the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam are Manikuttan, Sai Vishnu, Rithu Manthra, Kidilam Firoz, and Ramzan Mohammed.