Dimpal Bhal is widely considered the strongest contestant inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, and several netizens believe that she is the most probable housemate who could emerge as the title winner this year. However, the latest news coming out is not favorable for Dimpal's journey in the house, as her father passed away last night.

Dimpal Bhal's father passes away

According to the latest updates, Dimpal's father has been suffering from fever over the past couple of days, and on Tuesday night he took his last breath. In the Vishu special episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Dimpal's father and sister had conveyed their wishes to Dimpal.

The news regarding Dimpal Bhal's death has been confirmed by evicted Bigg Boss contestants Lakshmi Jayan and Majisiya Bhanu. Bhanu also shared her concern on how Dimpal will react to this shocking news.

Cremation after Covid tests

It is still unclear whether Dimpal Bhal's father was suffering from coronavirus infection. According to the latest updates, the family is now waiting for the test results.

"Dimpal's mother and sister Thinkal are on their way to Delhi and her friends have reached Chennai to inform Dimpal. About Dimpal's exit, they are waiting to get an update from their mother and sister after they reach Delhi. I am concerned about how Dimpal will take this news. She was very attached to her Pappa, he was her pillar of strength. May God give her the courage to handle the situation," Bhanu told Times of India.

It was around a couple of days back that Manikuttan, another powerful contestant in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house quit the show for personal reasons. And now, if Dimpal too decides to quit the show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3's TRP is expected to plummet drastically. However, new updates state that Manikuttan may make his re-entry to the house this weekend.