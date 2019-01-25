Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is getting brutally trolled for making a huge blunder while showering praise on Kangana Ranaut in his Manikarnika review.

KRK, who is always been at the receiving end for his infamous movie reviews, hailed Kangana as a great performer and director but ended up mentioning wrong facts about the Indian rebellion of 1857.

He said, "I had read about Rani Lakshmibai in school but after watching Manikarnika, I got to know what exactly had happened. She fought against the British in the 18th century when they had invaded India and when Bhagat Singh had turned belligerent in Meerut.

For the uninitiated, Bhagat Singh was not even born at that time. He was born on 28 September 1907 and it was Mangal Pandey who had started the 1857 revolution in Meerut as a mutiny of sepoys of the British East India Company's army.

Twitter users were quick to notice the blunder and trolled KRK left, right and centre ripping apart his movie reviewing skills. He also got slammed for over-praising Kangana's acting and her directorial debut film which has received mixed reviews from film critics.

After getting brutally slammed, KRK realised his mistake and apologised in a tweet saying, "I am really sorry! I said Bhagat Singh in my review of film #Manikarnika While he was Mangal Pandey. So sorry!"

Take a look.

Wo sab to theek hai par 1857 mein Mangal Panday ki jagah Bhagat Singh kahan se aa Gaya — Aakash Akki ସମ୍ବଲପୁରିଆ (@AakashAkki20) January 25, 2019

Believe it or not, you got paid for by the #Manikarnika producers for your positive review. You are sold!! — Mike Chauhan (@mikechauhan) January 24, 2019

I am sorry I said you 2 rs critic, I meant fuddu critic — Amandeep Jr. (@EyeOfAman) January 24, 2019

Don't worry we know you are chutiya. — soumitra das (@soumitra_00007) January 24, 2019

But sir aapki to editing team hai na...to yeh Galti kaise ho gayi? Wo bhi illiterate hai? — DEVENDRA SAINI (@DevendersainiS) January 24, 2019

Relax!! Nobody gives a shit. — ChitransH (@chitr_27) January 24, 2019