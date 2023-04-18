For a while now Aditi Rao Hydari and south actor Siddharth have been rumoured to be dating. The two continue to keep mum on their relationship rumours. But, their social media exchange has left very little to the imagination. On Siddharth's birthday on April 17, Aditi dropped a beautiful, fun-filled video of the two.

Aditi's adorable birthday post

The Delhi 6 actress not only called him "manicorn" but also "siddu". "Happy birthday manicorn To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest siddu day," she wrote in her adorable birthday note for the actor.

Many of their fans and followers asked them to make their relationship official. Many couldn't stop melting over the mushy birthday post. Many called Aditi their crush and many couldn't stop gushing over Siddharth. Recently, on being asked about the buzz regarding her and Siddharth and if there was something to clear, Aditi called it "sacrosanct" and refused to talk about it.

Take on relatioship

"No. What is there to clear the air? There is no air to clear. I just feel like why. There are certain things that are sacrosanct, and you don't want to speak about them so you don't. And people anyway assume what they want to assume. So let them, no problem," she told Curly Tales.