Aditi Rao Hydari's camaraderie with Siddharth has been grabbing the eyeballs for a while now. While the two have remained tight lipped, speculations about them being in a relationship has been picking up pace for a while now. And, in a recent interaction, Aditi broke her silence on their dating rumours. This is what she had to say.

Aditi's bang on reply

On being asked about the buzz regarding her and Siddharth and if there was something to clear, Aditi didn't mince her words. "Why? No. What is there to clear the air? There is no air to clear. I just feel like why. There are certain things that are sacrosanct, and you don't want to speak about them so you don't. And people anyway assume what they want to assume. So let them, no problem," she told Curly Tales.

And the name crops up again...

However, this was not it. On being asked whom would she like to choose if she were to be stuck with two people in an elevator, pat came the Delhi 6 actress' reply. Aditi said, "Siddharth, because he is very entertaining and Ranveer Singh because he is also very entertaining." Aditi has worked with Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat.

The Wazir actress also opened up about how she saved Siddharth's number on her phone. She revealed that she has saved it as "TMI" which means, too much information. Well, guess we'll have to wait to see if there's more to it than meets the eye.