New couple alert in B-town! Reports are rife that actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating for a few months. However, the duo have been tight-lipped about their relationship. They have been spotted together at several events.

Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth groove to viral Tum Tum

On Monday, the actors posted a reel of them dancing to Enemy's famous song "Tum Tum, " which has gone viral on social media. Fans were in awe seeing Aditi and Siddharth their hearts out to the viral tune. They captioned the video, "Dance monkeys – The Reel deal."

In the video, Aditi opted for a no-make-up look and looked simple and pretty gharara suit while Siddharth donned a casual look. The two synchronised their steps perfectly.

In no time fans flocked to their comment section and heaped praise for the rumoured couple.

One of the fans manifested the wedding of the two stars and wrote, "okay congrats can't wait for kalyanam pics to drop."

Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "The best thing to see on Insta today." A third user chimed in and hinted at their wedding. "Waiting for the big news...Announce soon please" he wrote.

Most of the comments were "awwww", "cutest couple" and "This man can dance with just his eyes and that smile tho."

Celebs also commented on their viral dance

Dia Miza mentioned, "Love love love! Want more of this monkey time pleej ❤️"

Malaika Arora wrote, "So cute."

Farah Khan wrote, "U guys need to dance more often!!"

Here's how love bloomed between Aditi and Siddharth

Reportedly, Siddharth and Aditi met on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021 after which they started dating.

Last year on Aditi's 36th birthday, Siddharth shared an unseen photo with her. Sharing the picture, Siddharth wrote, "Happy Happy. Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!"

Work front

Aditi will be seen in Taj - Divided by Blood. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah Badussha, and Shubham Kumar Mehra. The 10-part succession and family drama series will stream on ZEE5 from March 3. While Siddharth has Indian 2 in the pipeline.