RRR is reining high on success, not just nationally but also internationally. The film has won Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year. Recently, RRR has won in five categories at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. It took home the award for Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best Song (Naatu Naatu) categories and Best International Film.

RRR is gearing up for Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Best Original Song for the Academy Awards 2023.

Alia performs on RRR's hit number Naatu Naatu this is her first stage performance after giving birth to Raha Kapoor

SS Rajamouli's RRR's famous track Naatu Naatu has been filmed with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, Alia did a cameo in the film. On Sunday night, at Zee Cine Awards 2023 made several jaws drop as she performed on the stage for the very first time after the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor. Videos of Alia from the event, where she is seen dancing to some of the hit songs from her recent films.

What grabbed attention was Alia aced the hook step of Naacho Naacho Hindi version of Naatu Naatu. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white saree for the performance. In one of the clips, Alia was also joined by brothers and co-hosts Ayushman Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana on stage as they all performed Naatu Naatu's signature hook steps picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the 2022 film.

Actor's electrifying performances

Alia arrived in style and performed on Gangubai Kathiawadi's track Dholida played in the background.

Fans have been praising Alia for her dance performance.

A netizen tweeted, "Look at this woman, who gave birth to a baby four months ago. In reality, Alia Bhatt is superior to everyone."

Another one tweeted, "This woman had a baby just 4 months ago and look at her??? There is no one in comparison of Alia Bhatt... truly the greatest."

Alia Bhatt was in attendance at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 on Sunday, where won two awards for her performances in her 2022 films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings.

this woman had a baby just 4 months ago and look at her ??? there is no one in comparison of alia bhatt truly the greatest

The energy, dance, a proper award show performance after ages ❤️❤️?





Alia gives major fitness goals!

The actor is often spotted going to the gym and has been promoting fitness for newly-minted mothers.

Professional front

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The actor has already started shooting for her debut Hollywood project Heart of Stone.