After two years of muted celebration owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood is back with on-ground awards functions. The year has been a mixed bag for producers and actors. Some of the films ruled at the box office, while some failed to impress the audiences. The top performances of 2022 were Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The Zee Cine Awards 2023 were held last night in Mumbai and the award ceremony was a star-studded affair. From Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff to filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Ayan Mukerji attended the award ceremony. Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor awards.

Who wore what!

Newlywed Kiara Advani looked resplendent in a red-coloured thigh-high slit gown. Alia Bhatt looked elegant sea-green gown. While Kartik Aaryan opted for a suit. Shahid Kapoor donned a tuxedo with gold detailing on the front. Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna turned heads in a voluminous black gown.

Inside pictures from the award function

Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt emerged winners. Alia took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures from the stage where she won an award.

Here's the full list of winners of the Zee Cine Awards 2023:

Best Actor Male: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Actor Female: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Film (Viewers' Choice): The Kashmir Files

Best Film (Jury): Darlings

Best Actress (Jury): Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor (Viewers' Choice): Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Best Screenplay: Kashmir Files

Best Music: Pritam, (Brahmastra)

Best Editing: Sanyukta Kaza, (Bhediya)

Best Background Score: Sachin-Jigar, (Bhediya)

Most Streamed Album of the Year: Sachin-Jigar, (Bhediya)

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, (Bhediya)

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar, (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Supporting Actress: Sheeba Chadha, (Doctor G)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan (JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya)

Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani (Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye).