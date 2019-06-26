Jayaram, the evergreen star of Mollywood, is now going through the toughest phase of his career. Even though most of his recently released movies have bombed at the box-office, the actor has a handful of films reserved for the future, and some of them seem very promising. As per the latest updates, acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to rope in Jayaram to play a crucial role in his upcoming flick based on the Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

Close sources to the movie revealed that the makers of the movie have already approached Jayaram for a pivotal role in this period drama. However, the actor has not given a positive nod yet to the offer. Even though Jayaram has acted in many Tamil movies, he has not acted in a movie directed by Mani Ratnam until now.

'Ponniyin Selvan' is expected to be a mega-budget outing, and the makers have already roped in Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, and Amala Paul to play the lead roles. Mani Ratnam is planning to begin the shooting of the movie in August 2019.

Recently, several photos of actress Madonna along with Mani Ratnam has surfaced online, and it has made many believe that she is also a part of this project.

Jayaram is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Marconi Mathai'. The film is directed by Sajan Kalathil, and it also marks the debut of Vijay Sethupathi in Mollywood. As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi is playing an extended cameo in this movie, and his role will have a huge significance in determining the storyline of the flick.

Another movie of Jayaram which is currently in its production stage is 'Pattabhiraman'. The film is directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. It should be noted that Jayaram has already acted in four movies directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam in the recent past, and this film marks their fifth venture together.