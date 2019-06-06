Popular Mollywood actress Archana Kavi had one of the worst nightmares of her life when an apparently big concrete piece of the Kochi metro rail's cantilever bridge fell on the windshield of her moving car, today. During the time of the incident, the actress was travelling with her father along with the car's driver.

Soon after the incident, Archana Kavi shared the image of the broken windshield on her Twitter page and urged authorities to consider this issue very seriously. She also requested the authorities to do the needful to compensate the driver.

Archana pleaded the authorities to ensure sufficient measures to avoid these kinds of accidents in the future.

"We had a narrow (providential) escape. A concrete slab fell on our moving car while we were on the way to the airport. I would request @kochimetrorail and @kerala_police to look into the matter and compensate the driver. Also, see to it that such things don't happen in the future," wrote Archana Kavi on her Twitter page.

Even though the actress has tagged Kerala police and Kochi Metro on her post, neither of these authorities have responded to the actress yet.

News about failing bridges is not something new in Kerala. Very similar to the yesteryear movie 'Panchavadipalam', a few weeks back, an 18-month-old overbridge in Palarivattam bridge was declared unsafe for use. Initial inspection of the bridge revealed that the bridge is unsafe for travel, and the report also pointed to the vitality of controlling the traffic over the bridge.

It should be noted that the Palarivattam bridge was built using a whopping Rs 72 crores, and within 18-months after its inauguration, concrete pieces started peeling off from the structure. After the bridge was closed, people started alleging that the bridge building project is a perfect example of how financial crimes related to infrastructure building is committed in the state.