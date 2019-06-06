Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly furious on online trolls for consistently targeting her daughter Aaradhya. Netizens often comment on almost everything related to the little girl.

The former Miss World is reportedly angry on trolls for dragging her daughter and commenting on their personal matters. Apparently, the trolls have problems in Aishwarya always holding her hands, and also they keep commenting on Aaradhya's weight.

Aishwarya believes that trolls can talk about celebrities, but they should not target their kids. She is reportedly badly affected by the negative comments made on her daughter.

"Aishwarya is extremely hurt and furious that trolls are constantly targeting her daughter, Aaradhya for no reason. She talked about the trolling to Abhishek as well and he's equally upset about it. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek feel that it's unfair to their daughter and trolls should think twice while spitting negativity for no reason," an entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

Every time pictures of Aishwarya holding hands of Aaradhya appears on social media, netizens start saying that she is being over-protective towards her daughter, which will be a negative thing in the long run. Also, many of them made comments suggesting that the young girl is under-weight as per her age. She is even compared to other star kids like Taimur, Kareena's son.

However, Aishwarya mostly tends to ignore such comments as she had once said, "Judge it. It's my daughter, I love her. I will be protective or I will be loving or I will embrace her. It's my daughter and my life". Nonetheless, looks like this time, the mother has lost her patience. Well, living a celebrity's life is not always easy.