A couple from Mangaluru has been arrested for the murder of a woman after her mutilated body parts were found from different locations of the city.

The victim, Srimathy Shetty, was brutally murdered by 36-year-old Johnas Julin Samson and his wife Victoria Mathais, 46. Both of them are the natives of Attavar in the city and resided at Souterpet in Mangaluru.

According to reports, Johnas used to run a fast food joint at Nandi Gudda area and had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh from Srimathy as his business was not doing well and suffered loss. On Saturday, the victim had gone to the house of the couple to collect the borrowed money when Johnas attacked Srimathy with a lethal weapon and murdered her.

The body was kept in the house for a day. It was then mutilated and thrown on NH66 and Nandigudda in Mangaluru. A case was registered at Kadri (East) Police station, reports Deccan Herald.

The police arrested the couple after they found the mutilated body parts of Srimathy in gunny bags from the said locations. They have also confiscated the two-wheeler used by the couple to move the body parts of the victim along with a few golden jewellery that was worn by the victim.

The city police had formed a 30 member team to nab the accused responsible for the brutal murder. Both Johnas and Victoria were arrested by the police on Tuesday. After he was arrested, Johnas tried to commit suicide but was caught and was immediately admitted to a hospital.