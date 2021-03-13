They are intelligent, witty, opinionated and gorgeous. These IPL presenters are a perfect example of beauty with brains. Let's take a look at some of the most glamorous IPL presenters of all times.

Mandira Bedi: Mandira Bedi transformed the way we look at cricket. It was during the early years of IPL that Mandira had joined the list of presenters. This was the first time when the nation watched a female not only know the nuisances of cricket but also rip-apart the players, co-hosts and experts with her no-nonsense questions.

Mandira's glamorous appearance was too much for the people who were not ready to see a woman take over men's sports. But, soon, Mandira was all everyone wanted to see. And when she finally decided to bid adieu, IPL seemed incomplete without her.

Shonali Nagrani: Shonali Nagrani, Miss India International 2003, was also one of the presenters at IPL. Her beauty and intelligence won over everyone. Not just that, Shonali was also listed in the '50 Most Desirable Women' by TOI. She also became a part of Bigg Boss and became the nation's favourite. She remained IPL presenter for several years. It was a delight to see her onscreen and we hope she comes back again.

Karishma Kotak: Karishma Kotak is one of the most glamorous faces IPL has ever had. Apart from hosting IPL in 2013, she also presented Asian and Karnata Premiere League. She was also seen in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Shibani Dandekar: Over the years, Shibani has created a niche of her own. Dandekar, who is a regular face at the IPL, is one of the coolest IPL presenters ever seen. Shibani has been an integral part of Bollywood too and is also in a relationship with actor Farhan Akhtar.

Rochelle Rao Sequeira: Miss India International in 2012, Rochelle was a complete heart stealer. Her cute looks and powerful hold on the game made her an instant head turner. Her popularity knew no limits and soon she was also roped in The Kapil Sharma Show. Rochelle has also been a part of Bigg Boss where she was seen with her (now husband) Keith Sequiera.

Archana Vijay: TV presenter in IPL season 5, Archana was class apart. Her wit and intelligence in and around the game was enviable.

Mayanti Langer: Mayanti Langer is known for much more than just being cricketer Stuart Binny's wife. The dynamic presenter has not only been an IPL presenter but also of Fifa, World Cup and other major tournaments. Mayanti remains one of the most prominent faces in the Indian sports scene.

Roshni Chopra: Roshni Chopra grabbed many eyeballs when she joined the list of presenters at the IPL. No one had predicted that the TV starlet would be such a tough competition to other presenters. Roshni bowled over everyone with her sass and style.