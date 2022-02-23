A 27-year-old man held an Apple Store customer hostage for several hours at the company's flagship store in Amsterdam and demanded $200 million in cryptocurrency.

The suspect, in camouflage gear, fired a gun and then held an Apple employee hostage for several hours before being apprehended late on Tuesday.

Several other people who were also inside the Apple Store managed to escape.

"The suspect has since been taken to hospital. For the time being, we are still conducting extensive research in the Apple Store on Leidseplein," the Amsterdam Police said in a tweet early on Wednesday.

Suspect caught while escaping

Police on the scene hit the running suspect with an armoured BMW X5.

"As the suspect lay motionless on the ground, police sent over a robot to check him for explosives, confirming none were present," reports The Verge.

It's unclear what prompted the incident. According to the police, the suspect "sent selfies and other photos to AT5 (a local publication) during the incident that appeared to show him wearing a bomb vest".

Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool reported several details as police said the hostage-taker requested water which was brought into the store by a robot.

The hostage then took that opportunity to run for safety.

Apple was yet to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)