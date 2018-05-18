An endangered tortoise was rescued from the roadside after a driver threw it out of a car window in the United Kingdom. An investigation has been launched by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Seeing this, another delivery driver, who was driving along Ashbourne Road in Stock-on-Trent, rescued the Horsfield's tortoise, which is apparently an endangered species. He took it to a veterinarian to check whether the little animal was injured.

"This poor tortoise was lying on the side of the road, so the driver picked him up and took him to the nearest vet," said the RSPCA inspector Charlotte Melvin.

"The vet had concerns about the welfare of the tortoise and the cruel manner in which he'd been abandoned so called us in."

It has been named as Mr Roadrunner because of what it had gone through. According to RSPCA, Mr Roadrunner will be up for adoption if no one comes forward to claim him.

Melvin further said, "I'm now investigating who was responsible for discarding him in such a cruel way. I'd like to hear from anyone who may know where he has come from or saw anything suspicious in the area on Tuesday afternoon to get in touch with us."

In a similar instance, a video of a teenage boy hurling a cat onto the street had gone viral. In the video, the teenage boy is seen holding up a cat in the front yard of a home and then throws it on the road like a football. Unfortunately, the poor cat could not survive due to a lot of internal bleeding.