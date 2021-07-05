In another case of 'honour' killing, a man allegedly shot dead his daughter and her friend after spotting them together on terrace, police said on Monday.

The teenagers, aged 16 and 18, were friends for the past few months and the girl's father had strongly objected to their relationship.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Badhauli village. "The man noticed the two youngsters on the terrace. He was returning home. Angry at what he saw, he went straight inside and picked up a gun which he bought six months back and pumped four bullets on the youth. He then shot his daughter," said a police spokesperson.

Several people in the locality later assembled near the house and informed the police. The police reached the house and the young couple were taken to hospital. The boy was declared brought dead while the girl succumbed during treatment.

The police managed to record the girl's statement before she breathed her last.