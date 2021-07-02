The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown guidelines have kept the Bengaluru Police officers on their toes. Taking advantage of this, a chain-snatching duo had been robbing people in broad daylight and getting away with their gold chains and other valuables. But their notorious stints were short-lived as Bengaluru Police officers went on a crime-solving spree.

The Malleswaram Station police officers were on high alert following series of burglary reports in the area. Two bike-borne chain snatchers were on prowl, targeting elderly women in the early hours between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Besides, the robbers would also steal bikes to carry out their modus operandi.

Booty worth Rs 12.5 lakh recovered, two arrested

The Malleshwaram station police officers tracked these notorious robbers who had created a sense of panic and fear across many localities. PSI Geeta, IPS, and PSI Renuka P, IPS, and the Crime Branch team reviewed the CCTV footage to identify to suspects. The police patrolling was increased in Malleshwaram and on Thursday at 7:30 a.m., the two accused were spotted in the 8th main road while they were on a Suzuki Access.

The police officers on patrolling duty brought the duo on suspension and ran their names in the database to have found series of priors. It was revealed to them that both accused were released from prison last March and they got acquainted inside the jail.

The accused, identified as Ibrahim Pasha (aka Kaloo) aged 32, a resident of Padarayanapura area, and Azhar Pasha aged 29 of Shivajinagar area, were involved in over a dozen cases, including robbery and dacoity.

The police recovered 223 grams of jewellery along with three bikes from the accused, all of which is valued at Rs 12.5 lakh.

The accused Ibrahim Pasha was jailed for battery theft and was also involved in criminal acts dating back to 2008. Azhar Pasha was arrested for two-wheeler theft and was charged with assaulting policemen at Bharathinagar police station, robbery at DJ Halli Police Station and Shivajinagar Police Station. The accused had incidentally stolen a motorcycle the night before committing the crime in Malleshwaram and nearby areas.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, lauded the work done by the Malleshwaram police officers.