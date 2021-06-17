The infamous B'luru Police lathis are out and about again, however, this time only for show. A recent incident reported by Times of India showed police staff wielding lathi at a desperate shopkeeper near his shop in SP Road. A few pictures circulated on the microblogging site where it showed the cops were deflating tires of two-wheelers parked in the area.

According to the TOI's picture story, a cop threatened a local shopkeeper with his lathi who attempted to open his shop on SP Road in Bengaluru this Wednesday.

International Business Times spoke to SJP Police Station to verify the incident and was informed that "lathis are being used only to scare people away and no one has actually taken the hit." We have reached out to the DCP in-charge of the jurisdiction for an official statement on the matter and the copy will be duly updated.

The images that first appeared on the microblogging site, received flak from netizens citing that such a perception of lathi wielding needs to change and cops need to be sensitized to speak compassionately and show humanity.

@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr sir, cops need to be sensitised to speak compassionately and show humanity. This perception of the lathi wielding cops needs to change pic.twitter.com/QpdoUphDFC — Srikanth Subramaniam (@srikiithefreaky) June 17, 2021

In May, after several incidents of city police's brutal cane behavior were brought to light by media and social activists, Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant had given strict guidelines to city police to not use lathis and initiate legal action against those violating lockdown norms.

Bengaluru Police's go-to formula during lockdown

Spare the rod, spoil the child seems to have been Bengaluru Police's go-to formula during the lockdown curbs amidst the pandemic. As soon as the lockdowns are announced, memes, Whatsapp-forwarded images of uniformed cops shining their lathis, going after rule-breakers are circulated around. While the virtual experience does act as a deterrent and the fear of the hit stops people from venturing out, the actual experience can be humiliating. So far, the cops have allegedly used all measures from seizing vehicles, deflating tyres, hitting bypassers with lathis as deterrence.

However, last month as more and more such videos went viral during the second wave lockdown and citizens complained of caned-treatment by the police even during relaxed hours, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant ordered the police personnel not to use lathis anymore and instead initiate legal action.

Give 4k bribe, open for a few hours

A local trader who has a shop at SP Road spoke to IBTimes on the condition of anonymity and revealed that some shopkeepers are allowed to open their store for a few hours if they pay the cops anywhere up to Rs 4,000 per shop.

Prem Kumar (name changed on request) who owns a computer shop at SP Road said, "Police using lathi is a norm. It happens every time." He also alleged that if "people pay the cops, which is about 4k per shop, they let them open. Otherwise, they force shut."

New unlock guidelines don't allow traders to open shops yet

With the decrease in Covid cases reported in the city, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced certain relaxations in Covid-lockdown curbs in 19 districts of the state starting June 14 which included the opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with a maximum of two passengers, among others.

On Tuesday, June 15, he even indicated there might be further relaxation in Covid-induced lockdown restrictions in the state after 21 June, when the current coronavirus guidelines come to an end. Amongst the new relaxations, liquor can also be picked up from clubs, however, residents are not allowed to sit and consume there.

Small retailers desperate for business to resume

IBTimes spoke to a few retail owners with small businesses who have been hit by lockdown curbs.

Ashwini Amarnath who owns a clothing store in Kammanahali told, "We had not recovered from the first lockdown last year, and then we were pushed into the second lockdown. During the first lockdown, the government was considerate enough to help us with financial aid but this year no such initiative was undertaken. We have staff who is dependent on us for salaries and it is impossible for us to pay them. It's sad to see essential stores crowded with customers and government thinks that stores like ours that don't even gather half the crowd are unsafe."

Another retailer who runs a small event décor shop on anonymity shared, "At least they should allow us to open during relaxation hours. We have been paying only half the salaries from our pockets but how much longer can we sustain like this."