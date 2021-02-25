Now it's some good news, a progressive move and a step in the right direction. Starting February 26, all police stations of Bengaluru City will have women help desk officers. They will offer support to women in distress.

"Really glad to be a part of this path breaking initiative of BCP," wrote Isha Pant, DCP Command Centre Bengaluru, sharing the news on her Twitter handle.

Commissioner of Police Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant shared the news, "Women Help Desk Counsellors after the successful training are all set to join from Feb 26. Every police station in Bengaluru will now have a Women Helpdesk to offer psychological support to women in distress."

Beware eve-teasers & stalkers

Many a women came on their social media handles to share their experience of being eve-teased, stalked and even sexually harassed. Is there a woman who hasn't come across the unfortunate incident at least once in her life?

Almost every woman at some point wanted to take the matter to police stations but hesitated as they're usually manned by male officers. A women helpdesk will ensure more and more to come forward to report a crime.

[Further details from the officer-in-charge are awaited and this copy will be duly updated as and when she replies.]

Other similar initiatives

Earlier this month, the Vadodara Police set up a special centre under its SHE Team to help fight crime against women and the elderly. Recognising that most crimes against women require counselling the female victims as well as helping them file the complaint, the team of police officials has been trained accordingly.

Many a studies have highlighted the need for counselling support to female victims and women-related crimes in general. A women helpdesk acknowledges the fact that women hesitate in reporting a crime and of those who do report a crime are never confident of their decision.

Meanwhile, it's a step forward

Most essentially, it's a step in the right direction. Probably, the one that administration should have taken a long while back, said many on social media welcoming the news, with heaps of encouragement and hope.