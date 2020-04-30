As the nation-wide lockdown approaches its end on May 3, the government has introduced some measures relaxing the strict lockdown rules to mitigate the difficulties faced by the people.

The police have been on strict surveillance on the roads to prevent public movement and vehicular traffic. In addition to measures like seizing of the vehicles and charging high fine amounts, many incidents have been reported on the police turning to attack the lawbreakers on road.

People thrashed on streets

The Karnataka police, on Thursday, April 30, was found beating the people on road with their lathis in Kalaburagi.

The police have resorted to lathi-charge on people who fail to adhere to the guidelines imposed by the government. In a similar recent incident in the state, the police was condemned for torturing a CRPF jawan for not wearing a mask.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been extended in Kalaburagi till May 7 in wake of increasing coronavirus cases.

In a video widely shared across the social media, the Karnatakapolice can be seen roaming around the streets with the heavy lathis, ruthlessly thrashing all the motorists on the road. It appears like the police have not even registered the proper reasons from these people for stepping out of their homes before resorting to the lathi-attacks.

Meanwhile, the confirmed Covid cases in state crossed over 532 with 21 people succumbing to the infection.

Watch the Karnataka Police attacking people in Kalaburagi: