Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real. According to these alien enthusiasts, advanced extraterrestrials have been visiting the blue planet for hundreds of thousands of years, but the government is covering up the facts surrounding their presence fearing public panic. And now, a bizarre incident that involved open gunfire has made several people believe that these conspiracy theorists could be right.

Man opens fire on aliens

Recently, a man opened fire from a Kentucky hotel window, and upon arrest, he bizarrely told investigating officers that he saw aliens and fired at them. Samuel Riddell, aged 55, opened fire at the car park and a neighboring room at a Kentucky hotel on Saturday.

"Mr. Riddell told police that he observed aliens in the parking lot and was shooting at them. Detectives discovered Mr. Riddell was a convicted felon and was in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle. There were no injuries reported after the incident. Police later discovered several bullets had struck vehicles in the parking lot, and one had entered an adjacent occupied room," said the local police in a recent statement, New York Post reports.

In the meantime, fresh reports state that Samuel Riddell has been facing issues due to drug addiction, and it could be the reason behind this weird alien hallucination.

Alien encounters and abductions real or not?

A few days back, Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) researcher Chris Jones had claimed that alien abduction stories which are being shared by people from different parts of the world could be real.

"I think after seeing the stories and the testimony over years there's a very big commonality between the cases. It definitely warrants the interest and investigation we give it, just as much as a UFO sighting because there definitely is something to this phenomenon," said Jones.