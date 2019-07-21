A man in Uttar Pradesh was recently asked to pay a whopping Rs 128 crore for electricity. The amount was quoted in his electricity bill and when he tried to rectify the situation, the electricity board cut the power supply to his house. Shamim lives with family at Chamri village and had received a bill of Rs 128,45,95,444. When Shamim went to the electricity department, they brushed it aside and ordered him to pay the amount.

"No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it, we were told that they won't resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill," Shamim told ANI. His house needs a 2 Kilowatt connection and the electricity bill usually comes to Rs 700-800.

Shamim added, "I am running from pillar to post but no one is listening. It seems that the electricity department wants me to pay the bill for the whole Hapur."

Shamim's wife Khairu Nisha said, "We only use fan and light. How can the amount be so high? We are poor. How we will pay such a large amount."

On the other hand, the electricity department said that this was a technical error and no big deal. The department went on to say that once the bill is sent to the department, it will be rectified.

"This must be a technical fault. If they provide us with the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system. This is no big deal. Technical faults do take place," Ram Sharan, an engineer, was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is not the only incident in Uttar Pradesh in recent times. Earlier this year, a man in Kannauj was charged a whopping Rs 23 crore for his house's electricity bill.