Lately, the Silicon Valley of India has been in the news for pretty much a lot of wrong reasons. After the water crisis hit the headlines across the world, another unfortunate incident has come to the fore through social media. In a shocking video, a dash camera of a vehicle records a man being brutally assaulted in broad daylight with a rod.

The incident was first brought to light on Instagram by the user with the name @Cavalier Fantome. The incident, believed to have been from Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar, was further amplified on social media platform X by a localite by the username @WazBLR.

The over one minute long footage shows a man repeatedly and continuously assaulting a man lying down by the side of the road. The assaulter had a rod in his hand, which is being used to repeatedly hammer him on the legs and around the neck. The victim is lying helpless by the side of the road and not even moving after being struck every time.

The traffic slows down and a few passersby, also shocked by the site, do not actively intervene. What's even more disturbing is that after giving repeated blows, the assaulter walks away casually leaving the victim to die on the road. The incident which later gained virality on social media was shared after tagging Bangalore City Police asking to take action and look into the incident. The ruthless beating made many question if the victim even survived.

The incident raises serious questions about the law and order situation and safety of residents. Many locals appealed to the police to look further into the incident so that it did not go unpunished and set a bad example for the potential anti-social elements.

One of the users sharing the video also wrote that such incidents had become, "all too common in Bengaluru." Responding to the video, the Bangaluru City Police said that they have taken note of the incident and had also informed the Banaswadi Police Station to start further investigation and take necessary action.

