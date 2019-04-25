In a horrific incident from Uttar Pradesh, two women were raped by a man and his wife recorded a video of the incident to blackmail the victims.

According to the police, two women, aged 22-23, were raped and held hostage by Sanjiv Lohan. His wife Rita recorded the incident to blackmail them for human trafficking.

The victims were held hostage at the New Mandi area in UP. The women have also alleged that they were blackmailed with the video and abused and raped by other men.

The police have arrested the husband-wife duo. Several reports of harassment against women and rapes have been reported from the state this year.

Earlier on February 5, a class 8 student was allegedly kidnapped from her home and gang-raped by three men in Deoria district. She was kidnapped from her house while she was sleeping with her siblings.

A 15-year-old girl was also raped when she was returning home from a marriage function in Bulandshahr on March 11. People say that it is the police inaction that has led the criminals to roam free in the state.

(with agency inputs)