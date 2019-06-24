A man was booked for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter for two years in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Monday, June 24.

The complaint was lodged by the victim's mother at Bareilly's CB Ganj police station. The accused is said to have fled when his family members threatened to take action against him.

"We were shocked after reading the complaint given by the survivor's mother. We immediately spoke with the girl and recorded her statement. We also came to know that the accused had threatened her and often used to beat her as well," the Station House Officer of CB Ganj police station was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

"The girl was extremely scared and is yet to come out of mental trauma. The accused is on the run, but we will arrest him soon," he added.

The case came to light when the victim's sister saw the crime and informed her mother.