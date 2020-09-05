With so much pollution in the world, global warming has become one of the most concerns for everyone living on the planet. The situation is getting worse and worse with each passing day.

Despite so much concern, people are not too keen on doing something for the betterment of the future and earth. As we all know, the usage of plastic is one of the primary reasons behind so many problems. However, there are very few people who take some steps to get rid of this problem. One such person is Vinay Jangid Sharma, who has embarked on a mission to make his state Madhya Pradesh plastic-free. Mr. Kiren Rijiju Ji Hon'ble Minister For Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI Praises his work and nominated him to Member in Sports And Youth Affairs Ministry, Government Of India.

Hailing from Mandsaur in MP, Vinay Jangid has been a member of RSS since his childhood. With his constant effort and dedication, he rose to new heights in his political career. Since 2018, he has been handed over the responsibility of the national spokesperson of Bhartiya Janta Party Farmer Wing. Due to his affiliation with RSS, he has been inclined towards helping society and the country. This is the primary reason for his promotion in BJP.

Once PM Narendra Modi launched a clean India campaign, Vinay has taken this campaign to the people of India. To get his state plastic-free, he has distributed Jute bags to 51000 houses. He is also doing his best to encourage people to not use plastic products. He created music CDs which were composed of Bollywood music composer Anu malik describing the benefits of cleanliness and India's Swachh Bharat Mission and PM's decision to implement CAA.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has spread all over the country, he is distributing food to several people. In 45 days, he has provided food to more than 100 people, whereas he also distributed groceries to people who were in need. He also distributed masks in more than 30000 houses and created awareness among people about social distancing.

To control the pollution, Vinay has also planted more than 5000 trees in his area. These good deeds by him will never go unnoticed. People like Vinay are the assets of our society.