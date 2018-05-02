A creepy man, who paid a handsome amount to a schoolboy to sneeze for him, is on the prowl in Japan and police is looking for him.

On April 25, a schoolboy was stopped near Sukenobu Station in Hamamatsu City by a well-dressed man and asked: "I will give you 1,000 yen (US$9) if you sneeze."

The boy reportedly fulfilled the demand and was offered the bill and a tissue by the man who then went on his way. However, the incident creeped out the boy so much that he went to the police afterward and filed a complaint, reported Japan Today.

The man has been described by the authorities as 180cm tall and in his thirties. He also apparently has slender built and dark hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark suit and was carrying a black bag over one shoulder, according to reports.

Shizuoka Prefectural Police are citing Article 2 of the Police Act, which is designed to "maintain public safety and order", in their pursuit of the man. After all, there is no law against asking someone to sneeze.

Currently, police are checking CCTV footages to identify the man. They have also urged people to be alert about him.

"Never take him up on the offer," police said...If you feel uncomfortable, please go to the nearest police box and file a report," said the statement issued by police, according to South China Morning Post.

However, this is not the first time that someone has asked some to sneeze in Hamamatsu City.

In October 2016, another boy was approached by a man in his 20s and he said: "Can you sneeze? I'm doing research on sneezing."

In December 2016, the man the nabbed and was given a stern warning saying not to ask people to sneeze again.