An Alabama man reportedly ordered his girlfriend to rape, sodomize and abuse his 11-year-old autistic son because he thought his son was gay. Sean Cole, 29, and his girlfriend Khadeijah Moore, 21, are now facing up to life in prison.

On March 27, the Madison County judge convicted Cole and Moore of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Moore abused the minor during the Thanksgiving week in 2016 when the boy, who cannot be named, visited his father in Huntsville city in Alabama, AL.com quoted Tim Douthit, the Madison County assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, as saying.

The child had been living with his mother in Georgia. After the holiday, when the boy returned home, he asked his mother about sexual behavior. He later told her what happened when he visited his father. She immediately went to Huntsville to speak with police investigators.

Douthit revealed that Cole ordered his girlfriend to rape his son after he found him in a "compromising position" with another boy. Moore raped, sodomized and inappropriately touched the child, the trial testimony revealed.

"It was solely that (Cole) was worried that his son was gay or might become gay," Douthit said. "There was no evidence he had a sexual attraction to his son or children. He just thought he could, for lack of better words, 'straighten him out'."

HPD Investigator Will McDonald charged Cole and his girlfriend in January 2017. While Cole is in jail, Moore is considered a fugitive because she didn't show up for trial.

Her lawyer Reta McKannan represented her. McKannan said her client did what she did because Cole asked her to.

"My client did everything at Sean Cole's direction. That doesn't make it OK. That doesn't make it right," McKannan told AL.com. "As sorry as I am that my client is in this much trouble, I respect that jury for what they had to do."

Meanwhile, the boy is doing well now but thinks he failed his father and "he's the bad guy."