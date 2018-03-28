An 82-year-old man was arrested after he had allegedly raped a six-year-old girl at his residence in central Kolkata.

The incident took place at around 6 pm Sunday, March 25. The police said that the child was visiting her maternal uncle and was playing near Altaf Hossain's house. Hossain upon seeing her alone called her and persuaded her to come to his residence, according to The Times of India.

After some time, her panic-stricken family members saw her coming down the flight of stairs from Hossain's residence. When her maternal uncle confronted her, the girl told them about the incident.

Hossain was arrested after the girl's mother filed a complaint with the police. The medical report also confirmed that the girl was sexually abused.

The accused was booked under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Investigations are underway as the police are also looking into the matter if Hossain had sexually assaulted other minors in the past as well, the daily reported.

In a similar incident, a 35-year-old man was arrested on charges of raping a 5-year-old in Thane, Maharashtra, after luring her away from her home on the pretext of buying her an ice-cream.

The accused had raped her and dumped her in an isolated area in Thane. She was later rescued after a passer-by noticed her in a harrowing state and he alerted the local cops.

"He took her to a factory where there is an outgrowth of shrubs and trees. Under this green cover, she was raped until she lost her senses, after which she was dumped in Brahmand," Indian Express quoted DCP Sunil Lokhande as saying. The accused was soon arrested by the cops.